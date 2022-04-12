Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $397.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $271.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 98.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

