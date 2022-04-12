Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $397.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $271.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 98.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
