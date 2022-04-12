Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Atlassian worth $186,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

TEAM opened at $278.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

