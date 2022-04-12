Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME opened at $3.64 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

