Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.39) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.39).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 400.25 ($5.22) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £559.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.08.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

