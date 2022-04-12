Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.39

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 5480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The company has a market cap of C$840.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

