Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.39

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 5480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.
The company has a market cap of C$840.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.
About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)
