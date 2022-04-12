AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

