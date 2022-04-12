AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

