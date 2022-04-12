AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $70.63

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.63, but opened at $68.89. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 169,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.