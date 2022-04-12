AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to £120 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($136.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £103.05 ($134.29).

AZN opened at £106.06 ($138.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,307.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,898.60. The company has a market cap of £164.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,764.63. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,146 ($93.12) and a 1 year high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

