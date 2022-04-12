Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last three months. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

