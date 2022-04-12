Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $186.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $189.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

