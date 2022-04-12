Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

