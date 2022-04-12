Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €19.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.79 ($21.51).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.02) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.11) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($14.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($17.91).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

