Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 157,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.