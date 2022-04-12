Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,113 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

BK stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.