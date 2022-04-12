Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,960 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

