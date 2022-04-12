Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

