Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of SP Plus worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SP. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 636,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

