Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 86,753 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.