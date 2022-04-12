Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 140,969 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.39% of Matrix Service worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

