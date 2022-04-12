Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.49 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post sales of $261.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.98 million and the highest is $262.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

