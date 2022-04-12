ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

