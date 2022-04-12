Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,932. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

