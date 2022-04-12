Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. 9,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 585,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.