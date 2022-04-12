Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6.8%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.16. Approximately 5,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 883,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.48.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

