ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.00) price target from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

