Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLE. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

