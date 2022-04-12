Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

