Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €65.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.57 ($71.27).

ABI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

