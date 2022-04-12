AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 4,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,566. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $672.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.