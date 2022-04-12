Analyzing Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and Its Competitors

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Innoviz Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million -$153.56 million -1.35 Innoviz Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $136.29 million 19.73

Innoviz Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innoviz Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies Competitors 676 2590 3005 82 2.39

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 240.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% Innoviz Technologies Competitors -158.92% 1.51% -1.58%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies competitors beat Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

