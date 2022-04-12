Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €61.34

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.42 ($65.67).

Several research analysts have commented on VNA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($63.48) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

ETR VNA traded up €0.46 ($0.50) during trading on Monday, hitting €41.15 ($44.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.13 ($45.79) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

