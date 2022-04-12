Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TRIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.02. 1,525,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,393 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

