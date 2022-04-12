Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $41.00

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. 410,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

