Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $32.50

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,153,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 94,162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

