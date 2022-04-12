Analysts Set Expectations for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

PJT opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

