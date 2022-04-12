Analysts Set Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Target Price at $54.00

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 71.8% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,453,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

