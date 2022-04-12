Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

3/4/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

2/28/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

KNX traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. 64,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,668. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

