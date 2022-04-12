Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.65 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Unifi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42. Unifi has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

