Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $3.84. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $313,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,206,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 160.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.