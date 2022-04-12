Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $28,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after buying an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

