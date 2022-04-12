Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will report $327.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

