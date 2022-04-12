Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.87. GMS reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 123,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

