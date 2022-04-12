Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

