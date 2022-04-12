Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.73. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 493,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,334,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

