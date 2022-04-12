Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WDAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.06. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.