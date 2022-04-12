Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 691,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,680. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

