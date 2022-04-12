Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.