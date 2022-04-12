Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.29.

Amgen stock opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.57. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

