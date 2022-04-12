AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

